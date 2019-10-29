Salina, KS

Stolen Media, Books Recovered

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2019

A treasure trove of stolen library items have been recovered after a Salina man was confronted by authorities on Monday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Salina Public Library at 301 E. Elm to interview 19-year-old Isaiah Wilson.

Security at the Salina branch told officers they had video of Wilson stealing a DVD back in September. They contacted police when they saw him inside the building again.

Wilson told officers he had stolen the movie – then promised to return a number of other items he had taken.

Police recovered 64 DVD movies, another 12-sets of DVDs with multiple discs, 12 hardback books, 13 paperback books and 35 graphic novels or comic books.

Estimated value of the books and media taken is listed at $2,400. Wilson is now facing one count of felony theft under a common scheme.







