Stolen iPhones

KSAL StaffFebruary 3, 2020

A tip from management at a Walmart in a neighboring state leads to the discovery of a theft at the Salina Walmart.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that three Apple iPhones were stolen from the display center in Walmart on Saturday. Staff viewed the store surveillance video and saw a heavyset, black male removing an Apple 11Pro, XR 64-gig and an 11Pro M from the display case.

Video shows the suspect leaving the lot in a silver passenger car. Loss and damage is estimated at around $2,450.

Police say the suspect has been caught on camera at several Walmart stores breaking into display cases.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

