Stolen Dune Buggy Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen dune buggy. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on September 24th between 3:00 AM and 8:30 AM, a trailer that was loaded with a dune buggy was stolen from the 1000 block of Gypsum Avenue.

The trailer was described as black with white rims and steel side rails, size 10’ x 5’. The trailer was worth $1500.

The dune buggy was red framed with two seats. It was valued at $1000.

