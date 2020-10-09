Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 60 °

Stolen Dune Buggy Sought

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2020

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen dune buggy. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on September 24th between 3:00 AM and 8:30 AM, a trailer that was loaded with a dune buggy was stolen from the 1000 block of Gypsum Avenue.

The trailer was described as black with white rims and steel side rails, size 10’ x 5’. The trailer was worth $1500.

The dune buggy was red framed with two seats. It was valued at $1000.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Stolen Dune Buggy Sought

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a stolen dune buggy. The crime is t...

October 9, 2020 Comments

FHSU Investigating Possible Hate Cr...

Kansas News

October 9, 2020

Stiefel Tower of Power

Top News

October 8, 2020

Saturday Fall Fix-Up

Kansas News

October 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Investigating Possib...
October 9, 2020Comments
Saturday Fall Fix-Up
October 8, 2020Comments
Fall Ballet Sunday in Sal...
October 8, 2020Comments
New Jail Curb Appeal
October 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH