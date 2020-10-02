Stolen Classic Car Sought

Todd PittengerOctober 2, 2020

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who stole a classic car.  The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between September 26th and September 28th a vehicle was stolen from a warehouse in the 400 block of N 5th Street. This vehicle was a 1968 bronze-colored Chev Camaro SS with a Kansas tag of 188GAB.

The estimated value of the vehicle is over $30,000.

If you have any information concerning these events or identification of the individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-27867.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Stolen Classic Car Sought

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a thief who stole a classic car.  The crime is t...

October 2, 2020 Comments

Up On the Roof: DJ to Raise $5,000 ...

Top News

October 2, 2020

Fort Riley Hosting Virtual Fall App...

Kansas News

October 2, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 10/1

Sports News

October 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fort Riley Hosting Virtua...
October 2, 2020Comments
Brookville Hotel to Close...
October 1, 2020Comments
Ho Ho No: Georgetown Sant...
October 1, 2020Comments
KSU Poly Exceeds Freshmen...
October 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH