Stolen Classic Car Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who stole a classic car. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between September 26th and September 28th a vehicle was stolen from a warehouse in the 400 block of N 5th Street. This vehicle was a 1968 bronze-colored Chev Camaro SS with a Kansas tag of 188GAB.

The estimated value of the vehicle is over $30,000.

If you have any information concerning these events or identification of the individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-27867.