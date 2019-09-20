Salina, KS

Stolen Chiefs QB Cutoff Back On Display

Metro Source NewsSeptember 20, 2019

Two suspects are facing charges after they allegedly stole a life-sized cardboard cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from a Lawrence fast-food joint, and then fumbled their getaway.

Police say it happened Monday when the pair ran into a local McDonald’s, grabbed the display and bolted out the door. However, their well-crafted plan went off the rails a short time later when officers recognized the vehicle as matching the one linked to the earlier incident. That prompted a chase that ended when the two criminal masterminds crashed their vehicle and were apprehended.

Both face theft charges in the incident.

As for the Mahomes cutout? McDonald’s officials say it was not harmed and is back on display.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

