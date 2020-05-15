Salina, KS

Stolen Car Returned; More Property Missing

Jeremy BohnMay 15, 2020

A Salina woman has her stolen vehicle returned to her residence, however, she is now missing a computer that was inside of the car prior to the theft.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2013 Nissan Altima belonging to Raelynne Curtis, 36, Salina, was stolen between 3 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Thursday from the 400 block of S. Phillips.

Curtis alleges she had given a female acquaintance a ride at 3 a.m. and returned with the acquaintance to Curtis’ home. The two then parted ways.

At 7:45 a.m., Curtis awoke to find that her vehicle was gone and the key phob for the vehicle was also missing.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, one of Curtis’ friends returned her vehicle after saying that the female acquaintance had advised her to bring it back.

After looking through the vehicle, Curtis realized that an HP Laptop Computer–which had been inside the car prior to the theft–was now missing.

The car is valued at $7,000 and the stolen laptop is worth $200.

SPD continues to investigate.

