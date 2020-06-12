Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 65 °

Stolen Car Returned, Items Inside Missing

Jeremy BohnJune 12, 2020

An Andover woman has her car returned after it was stolen in Salina, however, some items from inside are missing.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 62-year-old Bessie Rhodes, Andover, is the owner of the 2011 Honda Civic and lent it to a friend.

The friend drove the vehicle to the trailer park at 917 N. 13th St. in Salina and entered a residence, however, left the keys and his phone inside of the car.

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the individual witnessed a white female enter the car and drive off.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Rhodes received a call from an acquaintance that her stolen car was in the 900 block of N 13th St. The acquaintance claims that he saw a female driving the car, when he demanded the that she hand the keys over, which she did.

When Rhodes went to look, she saw that the passenger side mirror had damage and some contents from inside of the vehicle were gone.

Missing are a basket of clothes and Rhodes’ medication.

Salina Police have identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Car Returned, Items Inside M...

An Andover woman has her car returned after it was stolen in Salina, however, some items from inside...

June 12, 2020 Comments

2 Sent To Hospital In Single Car Cr...

Top News

June 12, 2020

K-State Athletics Confirms Zero Act...

Sports News

June 12, 2020

Six Jayhawks Selected to Athlon Spo...

Sports News

June 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Car Returned, Item...
June 12, 2020Comments
$100,000 Reward Offered i...
June 12, 2020Comments
Volunteers Beautifying Sa...
June 12, 2020Comments
Plus-Minus Research
June 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH