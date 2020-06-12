Stolen Car Returned, Items Inside Missing

An Andover woman has her car returned after it was stolen in Salina, however, some items from inside are missing.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 62-year-old Bessie Rhodes, Andover, is the owner of the 2011 Honda Civic and lent it to a friend.

The friend drove the vehicle to the trailer park at 917 N. 13th St. in Salina and entered a residence, however, left the keys and his phone inside of the car.

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the individual witnessed a white female enter the car and drive off.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Rhodes received a call from an acquaintance that her stolen car was in the 900 block of N 13th St. The acquaintance claims that he saw a female driving the car, when he demanded the that she hand the keys over, which she did.

When Rhodes went to look, she saw that the passenger side mirror had damage and some contents from inside of the vehicle were gone.

Missing are a basket of clothes and Rhodes’ medication.

Salina Police have identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.