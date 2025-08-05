Stolen Car Found Damaged

A stolen car shows up abandoned and burned just south of New Cambria.

A concerned citizen contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office after noticing a 2016 Hyundai Sonata parked in the middle of the road with a door left open.

Deputies say the car was reported stolen by the owner who loaned the vehicle to a friend. That friend told authorities they left it running on River Side Drive with a dog inside. When they returned a moment later – the car was gone and the dog was on the street.

The car has heavy damage inside where a fire was started on the back seat. The windshield was also shattered and the front grill is cracked.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office