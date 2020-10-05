UPDATE: Stolen Car Found Abandoned in Field South of Brookville

UPDATE: A car that was reported stolen on last week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week is found damaged in a field.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a hunter found the 1968 Chevy Camaro SS abandoned in field near the intersection of Crittendon Rd. and Farrelly Rd.–or just south of Brookville– on Friday at 9 a.m.

Police say that between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, the car was stolen from a warehouse in the 400 block of N. 5th St., Salina. The vehicle was not parked in the field the prior day to its discovery, so authorities believe that it had been left sometime between Thursday and Friday.

The vehicle has since been returned to its owner, however, there appears to be damage to the engine as there is some oil leaking. It is valued at $30,000.

There are no suspects currently.

ORIGINAL (10/2): Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who stole a classic car. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between September 26th and September 28th a vehicle was stolen from a warehouse in the 400 block of N 5th Street. This vehicle was a 1968 bronze-colored Chev Camaro SS with a Kansas tag of 188GAB.

The estimated value of the vehicle is over $30,000.

If you have any information concerning these events or identification of the individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-27867.