Stolen Car Found

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2020

A stolen car is recovered undamaged as authorities continue to search for the thief.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of a 2007 Chevy Impala told officers that her car was stolen from her driveway in the 800 block of Cherokee sometime between 10pm Thursday and 2:20am Friday morning.

An officer on patrol heard the description of the car on his police radio and realized he had seen it parked near the intersection of Ash and 13th Street. The car was returned undamaged.

The owner told police she had lost a set of keys to her Impala about five days ago.

