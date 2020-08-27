Stolen Car Crashes During Chase

What began as a vandalism report in Salina ended with a high speed pursuit and crash involving a police vehicle in Concordia.

Salina Police say officers were sent to Abner’s Auto at 212 E. Iron in reference to a broken window. It was discovered the business had been broken into. The front door window had been shattered, but was still intact. There was a window on the south side of the business that had been broken into.

There was a stereo lying on the ground outside the window. The business was also missing a small amount of cash from inside. The keys to a 2007 Saturn Ion were found to be missing, along with the vehicle.

Later in the day, the Concordia Police Department was in a vehicle pursuit with the stolen car, which struck a Belleville police vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver fled but was later caught. He is identified as 19-year-old Marquez Ruffin, from Salina. Charges are pending.