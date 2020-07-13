Stolen Bike Leads to Aggravated Burglary Arrest

A homeless man is arrested after authorities spotted him on a bicycle, then later learning that the bike was stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on E. Country Club Rd. to a report of a suspicious person on Thursday afternoon.

That suspicious person had left eastbound on Country Club on bicycle. When deputies caught up to the man, they had known from a prior run in that he did not have a bike earlier in the day. The man said that he had taken it from a garage. Deputies confiscated the bike from the man but did not arrest him.

On Sunday, deputies received a call from Perry Foutch, 58, rural Salina, that his Schwinn Sidewinder was stolen out of his shed in the 300 block of S. Simpson Rd. The bike in question, was in the Sheriff’s possession and was the one they confiscated from the suspicious man earlier in the week.

Deputies found 33-year-old Brian Bonner at the Salina Rescue Mission on Sunday and arrested him for aggravated burglary.

The bike, which is valued at $120, is set to be returned to its owner.