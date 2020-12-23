Salina, KS

Stolen ATV

KSAL StaffDecember 23, 2020

An ATV was stolen from a rural property east of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Tuesday, deputies were sent to a farmstead in the 2900 block of E. Old 40 Highway to investigate a burglary.

Thieves reportedly broke into multiple sheds and outbuildings and stole a 2005 Arctic Cat ATV valued at $3,585.

The vehicle is red in color with a 250 cc engine. The owner told investigators the keys were in the ATV.

The loss and damage total could rise as the owner goes through other buildings to take an inventory of property that could be missing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

