Stolen Antique Tractor Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen antique tractor. The crime is this weeks Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between May 28th from 8:00 AM and May 29th at 4:43 PM, unknown persons stolen an antique tractor valued over $2000. The tractor was taken from a yard in the 400 block of N 7th

Street.

The tractor is a late-1940’s model Ferguson TE20, and was primer gray in color. The tractor had a flat right-side rear tire.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org

to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.