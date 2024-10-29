Stinil Earns Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 29) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Michal Stinil has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 21-27. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Stinil scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in two games against Tulsa last week.

The 25-year-old tallied a goal and dished out three assists in a 4-3 win on Friday before scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil is tied for the ECHL lead with five goals and leads the league with 10 points in four games this season. He has goals and points in four-straight games.

Dating back to the end of last season, Stinil has points in nine-straight (6g, 10a).

Stinil has recorded 186 points (81g, 85a) in 188 career games with Wichita while also skating in two career games with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g, 5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Michal Stinil, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

