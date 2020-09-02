Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 63 °

Still Time To Give Blood For A Good Cause

Jeremy BohnSeptember 2, 2020

There is still time to give blood in Salina while honoring a child whose life was lost to cancer.

Wednesday is the Ally Eilert Memorial Blood Drive at the new Homewood Suites, 115 E. Mulbery, in downtown Salina. Event hosts are still asking people to come and save lives by donating blood.

Those interested can donate blood until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are appointments every 15 minutes and those who want to participate must reserves a spot online.

To do so, you can follow the link below:

Help save lives! Join us for our Ally Eilert Memorial Blood Drive this Wednesday, September 2, from 9am-4:30pm at the…

Posted by Heritage Real Estate Advisors LLC on Friday, August 28, 2020

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

1 Discharged Shell Casing Found Nea...

Apparent gun fire may be the cause for damage to a vehicle in the central part of Salina. Salina ...

September 2, 2020 Comments

Jeep Crashes Into Culvert

Top News

September 2, 2020

Still Time To Give Blood For A Good...

Top News

September 2, 2020

Bethany Makes Football Coaching Cha...

Sports News

September 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 Discharged Shell Casing...
September 2, 2020Comments
Sizeable Sales Tax Increa...
September 2, 2020Comments
Injured Officer Released ...
September 1, 2020Comments
Salina Art Center Announc...
September 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH