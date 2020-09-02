Still Time To Give Blood For A Good Cause

There is still time to give blood in Salina while honoring a child whose life was lost to cancer.

Wednesday is the Ally Eilert Memorial Blood Drive at the new Homewood Suites, 115 E. Mulbery, in downtown Salina. Event hosts are still asking people to come and save lives by donating blood.

Those interested can donate blood until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are appointments every 15 minutes and those who want to participate must reserves a spot online.

To do so, you can follow the link below: