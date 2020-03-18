Still No Confirmed COVID-19 in Central Kansas

As of Wednesday evening, Saline County still has not had any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
According to the Saline County Health Department, when a positive case is identified in Saline County, they will be the only official source to release that information.
Items of note Wednesday:
- Governor Laura Kelly issued an Executive Order that temporarily prohibits evictions and foreclosures.
- The Kanas Department of Agriculture issued a release of information on their reassurance of the continuation of their essential services such as food safety, protection of animal health, and consumer protection.
- Guidance was issued by KDHE for Dental Practitioners.
- The Kansas Department of Labor issued a frequently asked questions document regarding unemployment insurance benefits due to individuals who may be involuntarily unemployed due to COVID-19.
- The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce launched a website geared at keeping the local business community up to date on restaurant and retail businesses offering delivery, take-out and curbside options, health and safety updates, business resources, and remote working tools and options.
- Please visit www.salinakansas.org/salina-strong.html to view their site. If your organization or business would like to be mentioned on this resource page, please contact Tiffany Benien at [email protected] .
- Guidance and information are constantly being updated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Please visit their site to see the most current information: https://govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus
The health department says they cannot stress enough the importance of preventing the spread of diseases by:
Staying at home if you are sick.
Washing your hands.
Covering your sneezes and coughs.
If you have concerns about your health condition, please call your healthcare provider.