Still No Confirmed COVID-19 in Central Kansas

As of Wednesday evening, Saline County still has not had any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, when a positive case is identified in Saline County, they will be the only official source to release that information.

Items of note Wednesday:

Governor Laura Kelly issued an Executive Order that temporarily prohibits evictions and foreclosures.

The Kanas Department of Agriculture issued a release of information on their reassurance of the continuation of their essential services such as food safety, protection of animal health, and consumer protection.

Guidance was issued by KDHE for Dental Practitioners.

The Kansas Department of Labor issued a frequently asked questions document regarding unemployment insurance benefits due to individuals who may be involuntarily unemployed due to COVID-19.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce launched a website geared at keeping the local business community up to date on restaurant and retail businesses offering delivery, take-out and curbside options, health and safety updates, business resources, and remote working tools and options.

Please visit www.salinakansas.org/salina-strong.html to view their site. If your organization or business would like to be mentioned on this resource page, please contact Tiffany Benien at [email protected] .

Guidance and information are constantly being updated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Please visit their site to see the most current information: https://govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus

The health department says they cannot stress enough the importance of preventing the spread of diseases by:

Staying at home if you are sick.

Washing your hands.

Covering your sneezes and coughs.

If you have concerns about your health condition, please call your healthcare provider.