Still 21 COVID-19 Cases in Saline County

Saline County has gone six days in a row without any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report. The county is holding steady with 21 cases and two deaths.

In Central Kansas McPherson County has 25 cases, Marion County is still with five, Ottawa County has four, Rice County continues with three, Dickinson County has two cases and Ellsworth County remains with one. Barton County confirmed its first COVID-19 related death.

According to the health department, Saline County is following the Governors “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” issued through Executive Order 20-29. Currently, Phase 1 is in effect meaning the following activities are not allowed to be open or occur during this time (this plan and additional information can be found at www.saline.org/coronavirus):

Community centers

Large entertainment venues with a capacity of 2,000 or more

Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations

Public swimming pools

Organized sports facilities

No organized sports team practices

As a reminder as we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.

It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).

It is highly encouraged to continue telework.

Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Don’t ignore or delay your health! It is important to address all of your health care needs with your provider. Medical issues and treatments, from all preventive care like well-child visits, vaccinations, cancer screenings, and routine annual physical exams to manage chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, do not go away during these times. Medical providers are doing everything they can to ensure their spaces are safe and providers are prepared to care for you and your family.

At 11 am, KDHE reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 5,734 positive cases and 144 deaths. That is an increase of 276 positive cases from yesterday’s release.

36,380 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 43 years of age).

Announcements:

The City of Salina Animal Services amended its facility hours. The facility is closed to walk-in foot traffic but available for calls, pet adoptions, and reclaims by appointment. To reach the Salina Animal Services, please call 785-826-6535.

The City of Salina also issued a press release regarding City staff and operations affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. Details regarding office and building hours and details of each City department can be found on the City’s website at www.salina-ks.gov/amendedofficehours.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.