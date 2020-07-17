Salina, KS

Stiefel’s Tower Restoration

Jeff GarretsonJuly 17, 2020

When completed in late fall it will soar over Santa Fe Avenue like it did in 1931.

The tower renovation at the Stiefel Theatre is underway as the skeleton frame of scaffolding surrounds the historic venue that was reopened for the performing arts in 2003.

According to Executive Director Jane Gates the first stage of the new renovations began inside the venue, during the state’s COVID-19 quarantine, with new women’s bathrooms, an updated Watson Room and a revamped green room for the performers.

 

Gates says she was also approached by a group of doners who wanted to help the Stiefel return to its original glory by restoring the tower as well.

 

Photo courtesy Stiefel Theatre website

 

The exterior renovation also includes extensive masonry work to the bricks and mortar. The project should be wrapped up for Christmas 2020, a timeline Gates hopes to use to book a few regional acts to reopen the stage with.

For a list of performances at the venue, head to StiefelTheatre.org

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Kansas News

