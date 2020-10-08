Stiefel Tower of Power

When completed this fall it will soar again over Santa Fe Avenue like it did in 1931. As part of a massive tower renovation at the historic Stiefel Theatre, beautifully hand-crafted stone replicas of the original tower terra cotta were being installed Thursday.

According to Jones Gillam Renz Architects, the pieces by Architectural Stone Products are larger than life. They measure approximately 24″ long x 18″ tall x 16″ wide.

The tower project is part of renovations which began inside the venue, during the state’s COVID-19 quarantine, with new women’s bathrooms, an updated Watson Room and a revamped green room for the performers.

The tower project was not initially in the plans, but a group of donors wanted help the Stiefel return to its original glory by restoring is as well.

The exterior renovation also includes extensive masonry work to the bricks and mortar.

The project should be wrapped up for Christmas 2020, a timeline the venue hopes to use to book a few regional acts to reopen the stage with.

Historic Photo courtesy Stiefel Theatre. Top photo via Jones Gillam Renz Architects,