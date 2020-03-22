Stiefel Reschedules Multiple Shows

The Stiefel Theatre in Salina has postponed multiple shows, and has already rescheduled many of them.
Here is an update on dates of shows:
- Salina Symphony Rodgers and Hammerstein – May 31
- Collective Soul – June 5
- Red White & Brews – June 27 (more information coming soon)
- Diamond Rio – August 7
- Michael Franti & Spearhead – August 11
- STYX – August 17
- Amy Grant – October 22
- Lee Brice – November 13
- Celtic Woman – April 10, 2021
SHOWS THAT ARE MOVING TO A NEW DATE AND STILL ON:
- Martina McBride – working on a new date in late summer for fall
- Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples – working a new date in October
CANCELLED
- Crash Test Dummies 4-18 – CANCELLED (Tickets can be refunded or that money can be donated to the theatre. It is a tax-deduction. They will contact all ticket-holders
All purchased tickets will be good for the new date. As they get more information we will let you know.