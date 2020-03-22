Salina, KS

Stiefel Reschedules Multiple Shows

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2020

The Stiefel Theatre in Salina has postponed multiple shows, and has already rescheduled many of them.

Here is an update on dates of shows:

  • Salina Symphony Rodgers and Hammerstein – May 31
  • Collective Soul – June 5
  • Red White & Brews – June 27 (more information coming soon)
  • Diamond Rio – August 7
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead – August 11
  • STYX – August 17
  • Amy Grant – October 22
  • Lee Brice – November 13
  • Celtic Woman – April 10, 2021

SHOWS THAT ARE MOVING TO A NEW DATE AND STILL ON:

  • Martina McBride – working on a new date in late summer for fall
  • Patty Griffin and Mavis Staples – working a new date in October

CANCELLED

  • Crash Test Dummies 4-18  – CANCELLED  (Tickets can be refunded or that money can be donated to the theatre. It is a tax-deduction. They will contact all ticket-holders

All purchased tickets will be good for the new date. As they get more information we will let you know.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

