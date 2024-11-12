Stiefel Announces Three Big Shows

The Stiefel Theatre is getting a jumpstart on 2025 with the announcement of three big shows.

According to the venue, Elton Dan and The Rocket Band, Black Violin, and Bored Teachers are all coming this Spring.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday.

Elton Dan and The Rocket Band – Saturday, February 22nd

Elton Dan and The Rocket Band are North America’s most amazing Elton John experience! You will be enveloped into the magic of Elton’s music through a multimedia production, over-the-top costume changes, the incredible musicianship of the Rocket Band and the high-energy performance that Elton Dan brings to the stage like Elton John of the days past. You’ll hear more two-hours of classics including “Rocket Man,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” and many more, along with some of the great album cuts such as “Amoreena” and “Madman Across the Water.” VIP Packages are available, but wherever you sit, Elton Dan will make you feel like you are the rock star!

Black Violin – Saturday, March 29th

GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Violin, known for their innovative fusion of classical and hip-hop, have announced their Full Circle Tour, set to kick off on February 26 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Spanning cities across the US, including stops in Washington, DC, Atlanta, Dallas, and Lexington (Boston area), the tour will run through May with an exciting lineup of performances nationwide (see full tour routing below).

Bored Teachers – Friday May 9th

The funniest teacher-comedians in the world are back on the road with all new jokes. Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse anyone who’s ever been in a classroom can relate to! Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has filled over 200k seats and sold out over 100 major theaters in almost every state around the United States and Canada.