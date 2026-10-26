Sternberg Staying Open as Plan is Developed

Thanks to generous donations from the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation, Fort Hays State University alumni, and community members, the Sternberg Museum of Natural History will remain open beyond its previously announced December 18, 2026, closure date.

“In September, I announced the difficult decision to close the Sternberg Museum. Since then, community groups, individuals, and small businesses have stepped forward to support Fort Hays State and our Hays community,” said FHSU president Tisa Mason.

Most notably, the Schmidt Foundation established a 1:1 match for every gift made from an individual or business to the Save Sternberg fundraising campaign, up to $1 million. Each eligible donation, including those already made to the campaign, is being matched dollar for dollar.

“I am excited to share that in less than one month we have received gifts and verbal commitments from individuals and small businesses totaling more than $638,000,” Mason added, “With the match, we will surpass our first $1 million fundraising goal. With additional fundraising, there’s still potential to unlock a full $2 million in support. As a result, the previously announced December 18, 2026, closing date has been rescinded. Our focus has shifted to developing a right-sized, sustainable, long-term business plan for the museum.”

The Sternberg Museum houses more than three million specimens documenting the diverse life and environments of the Great Plains and is recognized for its extensive collections and contributions to scientific research and education. A resource for discovery and learning, the museum serves students, researchers, educators, and visitors from across Kansas and beyond.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the Save Sternberg campaign can visit . Donations are tax-deductible and will support the Sternberg Museum of Natural History.