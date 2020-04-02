Stay at Home Order Violations Can Be Reported

With the COVID-19 Coronavirus spreading across Kansas, including four cases in Saline County, local officials have launched an online form for individuals to submit complaints to the Health Department regarding alleged violations to the Statewide Stay-at-Home order.

https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/Coronavirus-Complaint-Form

The health department says it has always been their intention to ensure that businesses and individuals are voluntarily complying with the Statewide order.

Under the Governor’s order Kansans are directed to stay home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;

Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;

Seeking medical care;

Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;

Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

Additionally, only businesses deemed essential are to be open.

The executive order can be viewed here: https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/.