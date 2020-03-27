Salina, KS

Stay-at-Home Order Issued For Saline County

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2020

Saline County and Salina residents are being ordered to shelter in place. A stay-at-home order was announced during a media conference Friday afternoon with Saline County Health Department Director Jason Tiller, Saline County Commission Chairman Robert Vidricksen, and Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock.

The order goes into effect Monday. It will be in effect for 30 days.

Under the order, residents will be directed to stay at home unless they have essential needs. Essential businesses that will remain open include businesses like grocery stores, health care facilities, childcare facilities, and pharmacies.

More specific details will be made available soon.

 

http://www.salinatv.org/index.php/watch

 

www.saline.org/coronavirus

