Stay at Home Order Extended to May 3rd

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has extended a statewide stay at home order through May 3rd.

Kansans are directed to stay home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;

Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;

Seeking medical care;

Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;

Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on groups.

The Governor made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon media conference.