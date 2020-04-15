Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Stay at Home Order Extended to May 3rd

Todd PittengerApril 15, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has extended a statewide stay at home order through May 3rd.

Kansans are directed to stay home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

  • Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;
  • Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;
  • Seeking medical care;
  • Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;
  • Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on groups.

The Governor made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon media conference.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Breaking News COVID-19 Top News

Stay at Home Order Extended to May 3rd

