Statewide Delayed School Start Hinges on Vote

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing an executive order pertaining to health mandates in schools across the state, and will issue a second order delaying the start of school across the state until after Labor Day once the Kansas State Board of Education votes on it.

The Governor was critical of people who she said are working behind the scenes, lobbying the state board to not approve delaying the start of the new school year.

The Governor said the right thing to do is to delay the start of the school year, including athletics an all other extra-curricular activities. When and if the state board approves it, she will issue an executive order.

Kelly did issue an executive order which she said needs no approval. It mandates schools to implement certain health policies, including mandatory masks for all students, staff, visitors, and vendors at all K-12 schools.

The Kansas State Board of Education is expected to vote on delaying the start of the new school year this week. If they reject it, it would be up to local school boards to implement any delays to the new school year.