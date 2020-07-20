Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 71 °

Statewide Delayed School Start Hinges on Vote

Todd PittengerJuly 20, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing an executive order pertaining to health mandates in schools across the state, and will issue a second order delaying the start of school across the state until after Labor Day once the Kansas State Board of Education votes on it.

The Governor was critical of people who she said are working behind the scenes, lobbying the state board to not approve delaying the start of the new school year.

 

The Governor said the right thing to do is to delay the start of the school year, including athletics an all other extra-curricular activities. When and if the state board approves it, she will issue an executive order.

 

Kelly did issue an executive order which she said needs no approval. It mandates schools to implement certain health policies, including mandatory masks for all students, staff, visitors, and vendors at all K-12 schools.

 

The Kansas State Board of Education is expected to vote on delaying the start  of the new school year this week. If they reject it, it would be up to local school boards to implement any delays to the new school year.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Drugstore Sit-In Topic of Eisenhowe...

A virtual program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will focus on a Kansas drugstore...

July 20, 2020 Comments

Statewide Delayed School Start Hing...

COVID-19 Top News

July 20, 2020

Christmas Blessing Plans Underway

Kansas News

July 20, 2020

Heart of America Athletic Conferenc...

Sports News

July 20, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drugstore Sit-In Topic of...
July 20, 2020Comments
Christmas Blessing Plans ...
July 20, 2020Comments
3 Injured in West Salina ...
July 20, 2020Comments
Welder Stolen From ElDora...
July 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH