State Wrestling Sites Selected

TOPEKA, Kan. – AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park will host the 6A KSHSAA Boys and Girls State Wrestling Championship, February 28 – March 1, 2025. This marks the first time a KSHSAA State Wrestling Championship has been hosted east of Topeka since 1983 and the first time in the Kansas City Metro since 1978 when the 5A competition took place in Shawnee Mission.

AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk is designed to host a variety of sports including basketball, volleyball, hockey, ice skating, dance, cheer, pickleball, 5v5 soccer, wrestling, gymnastics, bowling, and so much more.

“With the growth of girl’s wrestling and the increase of classifications, more sites will be used to accommodate crowd size and lodging. The KSHSAA will evaluate this on a yearly basis,” said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz.

The Class 3-1A competition will return to Gross Memorial Stadum in Hays. Fort Hays State has hosted 50 KSHSAA State Wrestling Championships, the return comes after a one year hiatus due to scheduling conflicts.

Class 4A will return to Salina and Class 5A will stay in Park City.

Full site details for 2025:

The state tournaments will be held at four different sites on February 28 – March 1, 2025.

-Class 6A girls and boys at the AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park.

-Class 5A girls and boys at The Park City Arena, in Park City.

-Class 4A girls and boys at The Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

-Class 3-1A girls and boys at Fort Hays State University in Hays.

Regional Wrestling Information

1) The girls regional tournaments are super regionals for each classification. Schools will be assigned to an east or west regional, that will be held on Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15, 2025. If the number of participants permits, then this will be a Saturday only tournament.

-The top 8 finishers from each weight class in each regional will qualify for the state tournament.

2) The 6A and 5A boys regional tournaments will be held on February 21-22. These are also super regionals.

3) The 4A and 3-1A boys regional tournaments will be held on February 22. There will be four tournaments in each classification.