State Warns of Fraudulent Texts

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2020

If you receive an SMS text message which appears to be from the Kansas Department of Labor asking for personal information including your social  security number, be wary. It’s not legitimate and is an attempt to steal your identity.

The Kansas Department of Labor is urging everyone to be aware that a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt is being distributed. This is not from the Kansas Department of Labor and no links should be clicked. If you receive a text like this, please delete it immediately.

The text message may look something like either of these:

 

As a reminder, KDOL will never ask for your full Social Security number over text message or e-mail. The agency is working with law enforcement and is investigating these fraudulent texts. Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of this scam, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

 

 

