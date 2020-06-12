State To Ramp Up COVID-19 Testing

Authorities hope to test roughly two percent of the state’s population each month between now and the end of the year.

This according to Governor Laura Kelly, who said large quantities of medical swabs and other critical medical supplies are on their way from the nation’s capital sufficient to test 60-thousand people each month.

Two types of tests will be offered. One reportedly determines whether a patient has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The other confirms the presence of coronavirus antibodies.

Officials say neither test can be used to ID a current COVID-19 infection.