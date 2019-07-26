State Survey: Violent Crime Up, Property Crime Down

Violent crime is on the rise in the Sunflower State.

This according to state officials, who say that figure rose more than five-percent last year. According to a report released by the state yesterday, more than 12-thousand violent crimes encompassing murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery were reported in Kansas in 2018.

KBI officials say that figure is 16-point-five-percent above the state’s ten-year average. But, the same survey showed that property crime went down last year.