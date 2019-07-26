Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 69 °

BREAKING NEWS

State Survey: Violent Crime Up, Property Crime Down

MetroSourceJuly 26, 2019

Violent crime is on the rise in the Sunflower State.

This according to state officials, who say that figure rose more than five-percent last year. According to a report released by the state yesterday, more than 12-thousand violent crimes encompassing murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery were reported in Kansas in 2018.

KBI officials say that figure is 16-point-five-percent above the state’s ten-year average. But, the same survey showed that property crime went down last year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

State Survey: Violent Crime Up, Pro...

Violent crime is on the rise in the Sunflower State. This according to state officials, who say t...

July 26, 2019 Comments

Salina Police

Gun Stolen from Glovebox

Kansas News

July 26, 2019

3 takeaways from Royals’ 14-i...

Sports News

July 26, 2019

Friday Night Hip Hop Show Planned

Kansas News

July 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State Survey: Violent Cri...
July 26, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Gun Stolen from Glovebox
July 26, 2019Comments
Friday Night Hip Hop Show...
July 26, 2019Comments
Retro Camper Fits Family ...
July 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH