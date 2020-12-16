State Releases Vaccine Timeline

Kansas officials have released a timeline chronicling when the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to become available for population groups across the state.

According to Governor Laura Kelly, the framework begins this winter with high-risk Kansans such as health care personnel and long term care facility staff and residents, eventually reaching the general public in the summer of 2021.

“Through this framework, my administration upholds our commitment to maximizing benefits, minimizing harm, and striving for equity, justice, and fairness when it comes to when the vaccine will be made available to which Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “We are committed to protecting the greatest number of Kansans, fostering economic recovery, and getting our kids back into school buildings as quickly and safely as possible.”

An outline of the expected availability is as follows:

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the winter, on a very limited basis, for health care personnel, long term care facility staff, long term care residents, and EMS/frontline public health workers;

The vaccine will become available in late winter, on a limited basis, for first responders, some public facing workers in essential and critical infrastructure, teachers, school staff, child care workers, and individuals at high risk for adverse health consequences;

The vaccine will become available in the spring, at an increased availability, for all other adults;

And finally, the vaccine will become generally available in the summer for all Kansans, including children.

Adherence to this expected framework will be dependent on receipt of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the companies distributing them.

View a visual representation of the distribution order here.