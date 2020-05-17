State Parks to Be Open Memorial Day Weekend

With one of the traditionally busiest weekends of the year approaching, Kansas State Parks, lakes, and wildlife areas are open.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism previously developed a plan to keep Kansas’ 28 state parks, 63 state fishing lakes, and more than 100 wildlife areas open to the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kansas state parks offer 10,000 campsites and hundreds of miles of trails open to hiking, biking and horseback riding. Parks offer convenient access for boating and fishing, and some parks have shooting ranges. Small, family-friendly state fishing lakes are scattered across the state and provide more than 5,000 total surface acres of fishing opportunities close to home.

All public land regulations and license requirements remain in effect. Check with local governments for access restrictions to community lakes and USACE-operated parks.

Not all areas of the parks are open, though, All designated swimming beaches at Kansas state parks are temporarily closed. Visitors may still enjoy the water in other areas, so long as social distancing and park regulations are observed.

The agency urges the public to help them keep areas open by practicing social distancing and avoiding gathering in groups.

Most KDWPT offices will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 18th.

In addition, KDWPT’s online and mobile sales options allow Kansans to purchase the licenses, permits and reservations they need without risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For all KDWPT updates, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/COVID-19.