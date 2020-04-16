Salina, KS

State Makes Emergency Food Assistance Available

State of KansasApril 16, 2020

Governor Laura Kelly and Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announced the agency will begin issuing an emergency food assistance benefit to current program households. The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for the size of the family. The maximum monthly benefit for a family of four is $646.

“The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows states to provide this emergency assistance,” Howard said. “We know these additional funds will allow families to purchase more essential groceries for their family while also reducing their visits to grocery stores during this time of social distancing.”

“At a time when we are seeing long lines at food distribution sites these additional funds are necessary to keep Kansans fed,” Kelly said. “I also want to thank all of the eligibility workers who are making sure this money gets to families quickly.”

No application is necessary to receive the emergency funds. Families should start to see their March emergency benefit on their EBT card beginning April 15. The distribution will follow the standard alphabetical schedule. DCF will distribute April emergency benefits in mid to late May.

Households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for emergency assistance. The allotment is for March and April only.

Those interested in applying for food assistance can visit the DCF website at www.dcf.ks.gov.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

