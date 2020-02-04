State Hospital Escapee Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man who was a part of a sexual predator treatment program in Kansas is on the run. Authorities say 58-year-old Randy Snodgrass escaped while being transported by a Parsons State Hospital and Training Center staff member on Monday.

Snodgrass, a client of Parsons State Hospital, attacked a state worker as he escaped. A hospital staff member was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

“The priority for us right now is the safety of our hospital staff and of the general public. Officials at the hospital are working very closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without further incident,” said Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Parsons and am actively monitoring the situation.”

Snodgrass is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Labette County Emergency Management has issued a “Be on The Lookout” through its code red notification system and is instructing the public to not approach, and call 911.

Snodgrass is considered armed and dangerous. He was previously convicted of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Rape and Sodomy.