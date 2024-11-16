State Fair Seeks Input on Acts

The Kansas State Fair is seeking a little input into who they should book as a grandstand act at the next state fair.

According to the fair, everyone can help choose who should light up the stage at the 2025 Kansas State Fair. The list of artists to choose from includes:

Ludacris

Boys II Men

Styx

Kansas

If you don’t like any of the suggestions you can write-in your own.

Vote for your choice by Wednesday, November 20the, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win two best available tickets to any 2025 Nex-Tech Grandstand show of your choice.

The next Kansas State Fair will be September 5-14, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE