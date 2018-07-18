STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for Zone Championship

The Salina Falcons claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam tournament championship in 25 years. Salina completed the regular season with a 27-2 mark.

The magical ride isn’t stopping there.

Starter Richard Davis tossed every pitch, Ryan Dix and Ethan Kickhaefer combined for four RBI, and the Falcons claimed the Zone 8 title with a 6-1 victory over Hays. Salina is state bound for the first time since 2016.

Hays drew first blood in the fourth with a RBI double by pitcher Cole Murphy.

That lead didn’t last long as Salina plated four in the fifth. Catcher Ryan Dix supplied a two-run cushion with a two-RBI double.

Davis took advantage of the help, going the rest of the way for the complete-game victory. Davis gave up seven hits with six strikeouts. Dix was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Ethan Kickhaefer was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Salina now waits for the AAA state tournament in Emporia on July 25.