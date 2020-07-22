Salina, KS

State Board of Education Rejects Governor’s Executive Order

Jeremy BohnJuly 22, 2020

The Kansas State Board of Education failed to sign Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that would delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The board could not reach a majority to adopt Kelly’s executive order on Wednesday morning as the vote was 5-5.

Board members Mah, Waugh, McNiece, Porter and Chairwoman Busch voted to accept the order. Board members Clifford, Horst, Roberts, Jones and Dombrosky voted against.

The decision from the board of education effectively gives the choice of when to start school by a district-by-district case. Kelly’s order will not be in effect.

Kelly had asked that schools not open for in-person classes until Sept. 8, after the Labor Day holiday.

 

