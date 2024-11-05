Starry, Starry Night Near Lindsborg

They’ll be looking up this Saturday from high atop Coronado Heights – to admire and learn more about the heavens above.

Starry, Starry Night at Coronado Heights is a chance for wristband participants to take a shuttle ride to the top of the butte and hear from experts from Kansas Cosmosphere while enjoying the view from their powerful telescopes.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center on Main Street in Lindsborg beginning at 5:00pm on Saturday, November 9th.

Additional programming includes a powerful presentation from National Geographic Photographer, Jim Richardson, at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center, plus additional telescopes will be set up to enjoy from the Salina Astronomy Club at the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum’s Heritage Square.