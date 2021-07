A man is in custody after an almost twelve-hour standoff in Meade on Sunday.

Officials say deputies tried to arrest 38-year-old Daryl Wilkerson on suspicion of harassment and assault, but he barricaded himself inside of his home when they arrived.

About nine hours into the standoff, authorities say Wilkerson went outside the home, but resisted arrest and retreated inside. Wilkerson then allegedly fired a gunshot through the house, but did not hit anyone.

He later surrendered peacefully.