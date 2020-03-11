Standoff Ends With Body Inside Burning House

An incident which began with a standoff in North Salina Wednesday morning ended in the early afternoon with a house on fire and one person dead inside it.

Salina Police say that at 9:07 in the morning an officer observed a subject riding a bicycle on West Walnut Street near South Chicago. This officer was aware that the subject had an active Saline County District Court felony burglary warrant for his arrest.

The officer attempted to make contact with the subject but he attempted to evade the officer while still on his bicycle. The officer was able to determine that the subject had ran into a residence located at 133 S. Chicago. While officers were outside waiting for backup, several individuals exited the home and stated there was a white male inside who had a gun in his mouth. An individual who exited the home advised that he knew the subject who had burst into his home, and he also confirmed that the subject was in possession of a handgun.

Officers were also advised that there was a female inside and they did not know if she was there of her own free will.

Additional officers and deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and the remaining occupants of the home were ordered to exit with no response.

At 10:06 the police department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to attempt to resolve this incident involving a barricaded and armed suspect with a possible hostage.

Continuous efforts were made to communicate with the occupants via a PA system from a patrol vehicle.

At 11:30 a phone was delivered to the front porch by SWAT officers in an attempt to initiate communications. Over one hour of on-and-off communications occurred between the female and the negotiators and it became clear the female was not being held against her will.

The female advised on several occasions that the male, who she identified by name, was suicidal and had a handgun. She also said several times that he intended to burn the house down if officers tried to make entry.

The male refused to speak with negotiators and also refused to exit the residence per conversations with the female. At no time during the incident did negotiators speak with the male.

At 12:44 the female, identified as Danielle Reed of Salina, agreed to exit the residence. She confirmed that the male was the only subject left inside and he did have a handgun. This female was taken into custody for an outstanding District Court felony warrant for a probation violation. Additional charges regarding her actions at this scene are under consideration.

At 12:57 SWAT officers injected four rounds of CS cold gas into the back of the residence in an effort to have the subject exit. This gas is delivered in a micro-powder form which is not considered flammable as it does not create heat. No officers attempted entry to the home during this standoff.

Approximately two minutes later, a white male was observed in the front portion of the home and within minutes, it was clear there was a fire in the same front portion. Shortly thereafter, officers heard several gun shots from inside the rear of the home.

The Salina Fire Department arrived on scene at 1:04 and quickly extinguished the fire. A deceased subject was found in the rear portion of the home.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal will investigate the origin of the fire.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death for the individual found in the home. The identity of the deceased subject is not being released pending next of kin notification.