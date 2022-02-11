Most Wanted Arrest After Traffic Stop

A Salina man on the list of Salina’s Most Wanted with a felony warrant was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Brandon St. Clair, 39, was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with felony interference with law enforcement, possession of a stimulant, possession Of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active felony warrant out of Saline County District Court for a bond supervision violation.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 1:25 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger pickup for an illegal license plate in the 500 block of W. Harsh. The tag displayed was registered to a Dodge Ram 2500. St. Clair refused to exit the vehicle and locked the doors. Officers broke out the passenger window of the truck and were able to take St. Clair into custody. St. Clair was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.