SRHC Recognized For Its Neonatal Services

The hospital in Salina is recognized by a Network Centers of Excellence for its neonatal services.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is pleased to announce that the Vermont Oxford Network (VON) has awarded the state of Kansas the “State of Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome” designation. Kansas is the second state to receive this designation.

The award is received as a partnership between KDHE and the Kansas Perinatal Quality Collaborative (KPQC) and supported by VON, with the goal to standardize care for infants and families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). The award recognizes that at least 85 percent of multidisciplinary care teams participating in the “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” completed universal training for care of NAS.

NAS is a drug withdrawal syndrome experienced by infants exposed to opioids while in utero. Infants born with NAS are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birthweights, and extended hospital stays.

KDHE and KPQC partnered with VON to provide 33 birth centers universal training designed to standardize care policies. The collaborative approach to universal training included rapid-cycle distribution of current evidence-based practices to the entire interdisciplinary workforce engaged in caring for substance-exposed infants and families. This approach has been proven to reduce length of hospital stay and length of pharmacologic treatment while increasing family satisfaction.

The 31 birth centers to be recognized as Vermont Oxford Network Centers of Excellence include:

-AdventHealth Ottawa, Ottawa

-AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Merriam

-Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola

-Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan, Manhattan

-Ascension Via Christi-St. Joseph, Wichita

-Citizens Medical Center, Colby

-Community Healthcare System, Onaga

-Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville

-Geary Community Hospital, Junction City

-Hays Medical Center, Hays

-Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha

-Hutchison Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson

-Kansas Midwives Alliance

-Kearny County Hospital, Lakin

-Labette Health, Parsons

-Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence

-Memorial Health System-Abilene, Abilene

-Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park

-Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca

-Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute

-Newman Regional Health, Emporia

-Olathe Medical Center, Olathe

-Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park

-Rooks County Health Center, Plainville

-Salina Regional Health Center, Salina

-Southwest Medical Center, Liberal

-Stormont Vail Health, Topeka

-University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City

-University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis, Topeka

-Wesley Medical Center, Wichita

-Western Plains Medical Center, Dodge City