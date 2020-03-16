Spring Spruce Up Cancelled

The City of Salina has been monitoring the rapidly changing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Currently, City staff is working to make adjustments based upon the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and the Saline County Health Department.

According to the CDC’s guidance for the next eight weeks, it is recommended that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. The Saline County Health Department is in support of this guidance.

Since it is likely that the participation at the annual Salina Spring Spruce Up scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020 could exceed 50, volunteer organizers have decided to cancel the event.

The City of Salina free landfill day scheduled on April 25, 2020 has also been cancelled. The landfill will be open regular hours on that day for regular business. The free mulch event has now also been canceled.