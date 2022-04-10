Spring Poetry Series Continues Tuesday

The 38th Salina Spring Poetry Series continues on Tuesday with a reading by nationally celebrated poet Michael Kleber-Diggs.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the reading will begin at 7 p.m. at The Temple (336 S. Santa Fe Ave.) in the first-floor atrium. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to donate to support visiting artist fees. A cash bar will be available for refreshments.

“Michael continues to soar. He continues to receive recognition and awards for his work and rightfully so. I was elated when he won the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Poetry! He was born and raised in Kansas. It’s important to me that we celebrate this poet’s work, writing and accolades. He’s one of the best of us.” says Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas.

Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, and literary critic. His debut poetry collection, Worldly Things (Milkweed Editions, 2021), won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. Among other places, Kleber-Diggs’ writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Poem-a-Day, Poetry Daily, Poetry Northwest, Potomac Review, Hunger Mountain, Memorious, and various anthologies. Since 2016, Michael has been an instructor with the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop. He also teaches Creative Writing in Augsburg University’s low-res MFA program and at Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. He was born and raised in Kansas and now lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.