Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 54 °

Spring Poetry Series Continues Tuesday

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2022

The 38th Salina Spring Poetry Series continues on Tuesday with a reading by nationally celebrated poet Michael Kleber-Diggs.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the reading will begin at 7 p.m. at The Temple (336 S. Santa Fe Ave.) in the first-floor atrium. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to donate to support visiting artist fees. A cash bar will be available for refreshments.

“Michael continues to soar. He continues to receive recognition and awards for his work and rightfully so. I was elated when he won the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Poetry! He was born and raised in Kansas. It’s important to me that we celebrate this poet’s work, writing and accolades. He’s one of the best of us.” says Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas.

Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, and literary critic. His debut poetry collection, Worldly Things (Milkweed Editions, 2021), won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. Among other places, Kleber-Diggs’ writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Poem-a-Day, Poetry Daily, Poetry Northwest, Potomac Review, Hunger Mountain, Memorious, and various anthologies. Since 2016, Michael has been an instructor with the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop. He also teaches Creative Writing in Augsburg University’s low-res MFA program and at Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. He was born and raised in Kansas and now lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

IKE Boyhood Home Preservation Begin...

An effort to preserve the boyhood home of Dwight D. Eisenhower on the grounds of the Eisenhower Pres...

April 10, 2022 Comments

Spring Poetry Series Continues Tues...

Kansas News

April 10, 2022

Salina Art Center Launches SummerAR...

Top News

April 10, 2022

Cowboys Rally in Game 1 to Hand SES...

Sports News

April 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Spring Poetry Series Cont...
April 10, 2022Comments
“Symphonic Dances&#...
April 9, 2022Comments
Messiah Honors Recital Fe...
April 9, 2022Comments
Pop-Up Cello Performances...
April 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra