Spray Paint Vandals

Police are looking for vandals that used spray paint to damage three vehicles in a Salina neighborhood.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 8pm Thursday and noon on Friday, someone walked by or perhaps rode a bike past two vehicles parked in the 700 block of Spruce and sprayed them with red and silver paint.

During the same time frame, a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass was also sprayed while it was parked in the 300 block of S. 11th Street.

Police say total damage to the 2003 Buick Rendezvous, 2005 Suzuki Aerio and ’92 Cutlass is $1,500.