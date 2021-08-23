Salina, KS

Spray Paint Vandalism Affects Six Vehicles

KSAL StaffAugust 23, 2021

Several vehicles in Salina have been victim to spray paint vandalism.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 9:40 p.m., officers reported to a call at the 400 block of Venus Avenue. A 52-year-old man reported that red spray paint was on his 2004 GMC truck’s grill and headlights.

Another witness said that two juveniles were riding around the area on bicycles and were responsible. Officers then tracked down the 12 and 13-year old possible suspects at the 1700 block of Hageman Avenue. The two were in possession of a spray paint can.

In total, six vehicles in the neighborhood have been reported to have spray paint on them, and they’re all believed to be related.

Charges are possible, and anything in damage over $1,500 would be considered a felony.

