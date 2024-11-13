Sporting Clay Shoot to End Hunger

Get ready to aim for a great cause! The Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation is planning an upcoming Sporting Clay Shoot at Powder Creek Shooting Park on Friday, Nov. 22. Everyone is invited for a day of fun, camaraderie and philanthropy as we support the End Hunger Program.

According to the organization, Powder Creek Shooting Park, Kansas City’s premier shotgun shooting facility, provides the perfect backdrop for an exhilarating day in the great outdoors. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or a novice, this event welcomes participants of all skill levels. Enjoy a friendly competition while helping to raise funds for vital programs aimed at combating hunger in our communities.

Registration Link: Sign Up Here

The registration deadline is Nov. 15 at midnight

Participants will have the chance to compete for prizes, connect with fellow shooting enthusiasts and learn more about the important work being done by the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation. All proceeds from the shoot will directly support the End Hunger Program, which works to ensure no one in Kansas goes hungry.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation’s initiatives, please visit our website or contact us at Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

Together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against hunger. We look forward to seeing you at the shoot!