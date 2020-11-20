Spike Strips Deployed in Salina Pursuit

A Wichita man leads authorities on a pursuit that ends inside of the City of Salina and with his arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 61-year-old James Batterton, Wichita, allegedly led authorities on a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning that ended in the southwest part of Salina.

The pursuit began with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, before the Salina Police Department took over control in the area of the 2700 block of S. 9th St. at 10:12 a.m. Thursday. The chase then continued in to the area of Centennial Rd. and Sunflower Dr. The operator of the truck in question, a 2017 Ford F-150, failed to stop for a traffic control device, exceeded the posted speed limit and crossed the center line of the roadway.

Police then deployed a vehicle tire deflating device which took out one of the truck’s tires in the 2600 block of Centennial. The driver refused to exit despite Police orders. SPD then brought in a Police K-9 unit which then pulled Batterton from the vehicle.

Before headed to jail, Batterton was sent to Salina Regional Health Center and treated for lacerations. He was then booked in to Saline County Jail for driving while under the influence, fleeing/attempt to elude, speeding, traffic control device violation, transporting an open container and interference.