Speeding Results in Drug Bust of 2 Nebraska Men

Two men from Nebraska are arrested after they are pulled over for speeding and found with drugs in Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that a deputy pulled over a vehicle for driving 85 mph in a 75 mph zone at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The stop was conducted at milepost 83 on Interstate-135 in Saline County.

The deputy was presented with a Mexican identification card from the driver, 24-year-old Jose Hureta Cruz, Lincoln, Neb. After running the ID, the deputy learned that Hureta Cruz’s driver’s license from Nebraska was suspended and revoked.

Hureta Cruz then gave consent for the deputy to search the vehicle which found over $17,000 in cash concealed on both the driver and his passenger, 34-year-old Enrique Hureta Cruz, Lincoln, Neb. The deputy also found 12.5 grams of methamphetamine on Jose Hureta Cruz and 12.3 grams of cocaine on Enrique Hureta Cruz.

Both men also allegedly had rolled up US currency with drugs inside.

Both men are under arrest and facing numerous charges. Joe Hureta Cruz is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting drug proceeds, driving while suspended and speeding. Meanwhile, while Enrique Hureta Cruz was booked and processed in to Saline County jail, authorities allegedly found more personal use marijuana in his possession.

Enrique Hureta Cruz is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband in to a correctional institution.